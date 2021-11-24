NeoXam expands partnership with Refinitiv

Financial software company NeoXam has strengthen its partnership with Refinitiv. The collaboration aims to provide market participants with greater choice and simplification over their data.

In this partnership, Refinitiv will provide reference, pricing, ESG, regulatory and tax data sets. NeoXam will disseminate and provide quality control through its NeoXam DataHub platform.

The two companies will allow financial institutions to seamlessly connect to essential data sources without putting additional strain on IT infrastructure.