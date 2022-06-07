FXall and Tradeweb Markets partner to develop emerging markets offering

FXall and Tradeweb Markets today announced their partner to develop hedging workflow solutions to allow emerging market products to be traded more efficiently.
The two platforms will collaborate in developing solutions that link trading workflows in emerging markets bonds and emerging markets currency swaps. The new offering will incorporate user feedback and it will include hedging capabilities through a seamless execution and straight-through-processing workflow designed to strengthen liquidity and improve efficiency.
This new solution is a powerful example of the opportunities LSEG and Tradeweb have to create value for financial market participants. By combining the world-class capabilities of FXall and Tradeweb, asset managers trading Emerging Markets Bonds will have access to a seamless workflow covering enhanced real-time pricing transparency, multi-asset trade execution, and a multi-jurisdiction regulatory infrastructure all within a single desktop application.
Enrico Bruni, Managing Director, Head of Europe and Asia Business, Tradeweb, said:
Tradeweb is committed to addressing the complex needs of our emerging markets participants, which often involves linking different markets or liquidity pools to deliver the best possible solution. This collaboration between FXall and Tradeweb is really about digitizing a multi-asset workflow in order to make it more efficient and versatile for market participants.
Part of LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), FXall is an electronic trading platform for global currency products. Tradeweb Markets, whose majority shareholder is LSEG, is a global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets.
