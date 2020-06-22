Malaysian FX market approves Refinitiv’s electronic trading platforms FXall and Matching

Refinitiv’s commitment for electronification of the Malaysian FX market has strengthen with the approval of its electronic trading platform FXall by the Bank Negara Malaysia under the country’s new framework for electronic trading platforms (ETP). Refinitiv FXall will be offered under the approved money broker “Refinitiv Transaction Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd.”

A complete end-to-end workflow solution for FX trading, Refinitiv FXall offers a feature-rich multi-bank trading platform serving a wide range of market participants, providing FX market liquidity access. The platform offers spot trading, as well as trading in forwards, swaps, NDFs and options. The platform also provides transparency and is regulated on global and local level.

The interbank central limit order book Refinitiv Matching was also approved under the ETP framework. The platform enables banks to trade on credit-screened USD/MYR liquidity on an anonymous basis.