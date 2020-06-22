LeapRate
Malaysian FX market approves Refinitiv’s electronic trading platforms FXall and Matching

Platforms June 22, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Refinitiv’s commitment for electronification of the Malaysian FX market has strengthen with the approval of its electronic trading platform FXall by the Bank Negara Malaysia under the country’s new framework for electronic trading platforms (ETP). Refinitiv FXall will be offered under the approved money broker “Refinitiv Transaction Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd.”

A complete end-to-end workflow solution for FX trading, Refinitiv FXall offers a feature-rich multi-bank trading platform serving a wide range of market participants, providing FX market liquidity access. The platform offers spot trading, as well as trading in forwards, swaps, NDFs and options. The platform also provides transparency and is regulated on global and local level.

The interbank central limit order book Refinitiv Matching was also approved under the ETP framework. The platform enables banks to trade on credit-screened USD/MYR liquidity on an anonymous basis.

Refinitiv Matching offers its user real-time credit screening, enhanced price discovery, efficient execution and automatic trade capture and reporting.

Nigel Fuller, Performance Director for FX Venues at Refinitiv said:

Nigel Fuller, Refinitiv
Nigel Fuller

Refinitiv has been a long-time partner in the Malaysian financial market. Bank Negara’s formal approval for FXall to operate alongside Matching enables us to further assist Malaysian FX market participants to develop their e-FX trading solutions.  This will lead to greater transparency and efficiency both for the banks and their customers.

Fuller added:

We continue to work closely with central banks, liquidity providers, and buy-side participants to promote the development of efficient, fair and effective markets in the ASEAN region.

