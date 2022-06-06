Centroid Bridge integrates with Refinitiv

Centroid Solutions has announced that its that its flagship multi-asset connectivity engine Centroid Bridge now supports Refinitiv.
The latest integration allows Centroid Solutions clients to connect to Refinitiv, a financial market data provider, supporting connections to more than 100 million instruments and 500 exchanges globally.
Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, commented:
We are excited to announce the integration to Refinitiv and make this connectivity available to our clients. It enables our clients with excellent access to exchanges worldwide, with a wide range of products to choose from, via a unified channel.
We welcome this latest integration as an enhancement to our offering and our position as a leading multi-asset connectivity provider.
