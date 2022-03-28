FXCubic announces completing a new integration with Refinitiv Elektron

Steffy Bogdanova
March 28, 2022 4:08 pm

London-based connectivity technology provider FXCubic today announced that they have completed a new integration with Refinitiv Elektron.

The integration with Refinitiv Elektron will allow FXCubic’s clients offer physical stock trading. Their clients will also gain access to financial data wherever and whenever needed.

Refinitiv’s real-time technology forms a consolidated, low-latency feed that delivers complete tick data in the market with access to over 500 exchanges globally, thousands of OTC Markets, more than 100 million instruments as well as an exclusive content that’s essential for trading.

FXCubic’s CEO, Ege Kozan, commented:

FXCubic, has changed the fintech landscape over the last few years with the stability, unique features, numerous integrations and high-performance of our bridging and aggregation solutions. This addition of such a strong liquidity provider will extend our reach and empower our clients to offer much more on their platform.

The official announcement also noted that Refinitiv Elektron’s content is vitally regulated through MiFID II.

