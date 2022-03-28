FXCubic announces completing a new integration with Refinitiv Elektron

London-based connectivity technology provider FXCubic today announced that they have completed a new integration with Refinitiv Elektron.

The integration with Refinitiv Elektron will allow FXCubic’s clients offer physical stock trading. Their clients will also gain access to financial data wherever and whenever needed.

Refinitiv’s real-time technology forms a consolidated, low-latency feed that delivers complete tick data in the market with access to over 500 exchanges globally, thousands of OTC Markets, more than 100 million instruments as well as an exclusive content that’s essential for trading.