CMC Markets rebrands B2B unit as CMC Markets Connect

Brokers January 18, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


CMC Markets, a global provider of online trading and technology solutions, has announced today the launch of CMC Markets Connect. The new unit is the re-branded institutional division of their business.

CMC Connect offers a range of services to direct users such as hedge funds, family offices and smaller banks, as well as those who offer trading facilities to their own retail clients. CMC Markets has been operating in the B2B area for two decades.

David Fineberg, Deputy CEO at CMC Markets, commented on the rebrand:

David Fineberg, CMC Markets
David Fineberg

The decision to launch CMC Markets Connect comes from our increased focus and investment in building for an institutional audience first. The new brand marks the ‘stepping-up’ at CMC to focus on new product innovations, as well as the highest quality pricing and execution services, to allow us to work with a wider variety of financial institutions. With that in mind, we realised that there was a need to ensure the market understood the delineation between our institutional and retail offerings, hence the launch of CMC Markets Connect.

CMC Markets
The new brand will shift focus for the business as CMC Connect becomes a true liquidity provider in their own right. This will be backed-up by a series of innovations which will be coming through over the next year, year and a half.

Richard Elston, Group Head of Institutional added:

Richard Elston, CMC Markets
Richard Elston

Part of our new brand positioning is being a ‘complete partner’ to our clients and offering a holistic service that evolves with their businesses requirements. Ultimately we’re also looking to act as a one-stop shop offering multi-asset liquidity, trading technology, reporting and consultation, all in a highly bespoke manner.

