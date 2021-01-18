CMC Markets rebrands B2B unit as CMC Markets Connect

CMC Markets, a global provider of online trading and technology solutions, has announced today the launch of CMC Markets Connect. The new unit is the re-branded institutional division of their business.

CMC Connect offers a range of services to direct users such as hedge funds, family offices and smaller banks, as well as those who offer trading facilities to their own retail clients. CMC Markets has been operating in the B2B area for two decades.

David Fineberg, Deputy CEO at CMC Markets, commented on the rebrand: