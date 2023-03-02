Brokeree Solutions’ flagship Liquidity Bridge integrates with Match-Prime Liquidity

The Liquidity Bridge is a comprehensive solution for multi-asset brokerages which helps manage large amounts of liquidity from Match-Prime. Brokeree’s flagship solution operates with several trading servers and liquidity providers allowing brokers to accurately configure an execution model, including a hybrid one, which receives advanced reports.

The official announcement shared with LeapRate noted that the move is approved and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

With the latest integration, traders using MetaTrader4 and 5 trading platforms can simultaneously access Liquidity Bridge and Match-Prime. The official announcement pointed out the personalised approach that the direct integration allows by ensuring easy access to major trading pairs and efficient execution of trades under personalised conditions.

Stavros Economides, Chief Operating Officer at Match-Prime Liquidity, commented:

I am glad that Brokeree has joined the list of companies we cooperate with. We are trying to make our products more and more accessible, and I am certain that this agreement is another crucial step which leads to this direction.

Earlier in February Bokeree Solutions today announced it is integrating its investment system Social Trading with XCritical.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate.