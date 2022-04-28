Reactive Markets’ Switchboard adds 15 FX liquidity providers to its offering

Reactive Markets, provider of Switchboard, cross-asset trading and price streaming network, today revealed it has added 15 top tier FX Liquidity Providers (LPs) for its clients. The new offering includes 8 of the top 10 Euromoney FX LPs.

Since its launch in August 2021, Switchboard provides infrastructure to allow LPs to efficiently distribute prices to large numbers of clients. The open and transparent liquidity network for Crypto and FX trading allows clients to trade on a fully disclosed basis with their relationship LPs at no cost, connecting via a single API or front end trader desktop.