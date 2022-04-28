Reactive Markets’ Switchboard adds 15 FX liquidity providers to its offering

Reactive Markets, provider of Switchboard, cross-asset trading and price streaming network, today revealed it has added 15 top tier FX Liquidity Providers (LPs) for its clients. The new offering includes 8 of the top 10 Euromoney FX LPs.
Since its launch in August 2021, Switchboard provides infrastructure to allow LPs to efficiently distribute prices to large numbers of clients. The open and transparent liquidity network for Crypto and FX trading allows clients to trade on a fully disclosed basis with their relationship LPs at no cost, connecting via a single API or front end trader desktop.
As FX trading firms look to improve their execution quality and drive down costs, we have seen significant interest from clients wanting to use the Switchboard network to trade on a fully disclosed basis, directly with all of the leading Liquidity Providers at zero cost. Client demand has already exceeded expectations, and with the leading FX and Crypto Liquidity Providers now connected our network continues to grow strongly, with a significant number of clients using Switchboard to trade both asset classes.”
He added:
Liquidity Providers are very supportive, as they benefit from low cost price distribution using our high performance infrastructure.
Reactive Markets launched crypto trading in September last year which is now supported by five of the institutional Crypto LPs.
In December, the company partnered with Tradefeedr for provide crypto and FX trade analytics services.
