Finalto partners with Your Bourse for liquidity distribution

Liquidity provider & prime of a prime broker Finalto has signed a partnership agreement with execution technology provider Your Bourse to offer Finalto liquidity directly to Your Bourse clients by distributing FIX Sessions from Your Bourse PaaS.
Through Your Bourse’s flagship product, the Matching Engine, Finalto’s clients to benefit from fast execution in under two microseconds per order. In addition, Your Bourse enables the issuance and configuration of the FIX session within a matter of minutes.
Clients will establish a connection with Finalto through the YB FIX API Server. However, those who want a direct connection for their MT4 or MT5 platforms can also achieve this by utilizing the YB MT4 Bridge or MT5 Gateway.
As a vital component of this collaboration, Finalto will distribute its institutional liquidity directly to clients of Your Bourse via the Your Bourse Platform. Clients will have access to Finalto’s liquidity, integrated within the Your Bourse Platform.
We have known the Your Bourse team for many years and seen the company grow and establish itself in a very competitive market. Finalto is always willing to work with partners who share the same beliefs in customer service, stable technology and fair pricing. We see the relationship with Your Bourse as important to our future plans and look forward in working together for years to come.
Elina Pedersen, co-CEO and CRO of Your Bourse noted:
I have worked with Finalto in the past as a client myself for many years, and it’s a true privilege for Finalto to become a client of ours. Finalto has always been one of the first choices for Your Bourse clients, and I am sure that the relationship will continue growing now that Finalto has become one of the Your Bourses clients and preferred partners.
Earlier this year, Your Bourse launched of a free version of the Cloud Portal which allows brokers to configure and access all Your Bourse Components, such as: matching engine, MT4 Bridge, MT5 Gateway, FIX API Server, Reporting, Risk Management, etc.
