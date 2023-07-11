Finalto partners with Your Bourse for liquidity distribution

Liquidity provider & prime of a prime broker Finalto has signed a partnership agreement with execution technology provider Your Bourse to offer Finalto liquidity directly to Your Bourse clients by distributing FIX Sessions from Your Bourse PaaS.

Through Your Bourse’s flagship product, the Matching Engine, Finalto’s clients to benefit from fast execution in under two microseconds per order. In addition, Your Bourse enables the issuance and configuration of the FIX session within a matter of minutes.

Clients will establish a connection with Finalto through the YB FIX API Server. However, those who want a direct connection for their MT4 or MT5 platforms can also achieve this by utilizing the YB MT4 Bridge or MT5 Gateway.