Tixee adds Match-Prime as liquidity provider

I’m proud of our bespoke technical and trading conditions, which I believe will meet the expectations of even the most demanding traders; therefore, I believe that our cooperation will be very fruitful.
Todor Georgiev, the COO of Tixee, added:
As an entity regulated by several authorised institutions, our main goal is to provide services as secure as possible. We were looking for a Liquidity Provider that could meet our expectations for a long time, and Match-Prime turned out to be such a company.
Their offer is very extensive, the onboarding process swift, and I am very pleased with how our cooperation is going so far.
Last year, Match-Prime Liquidity became the official sponsor of Omonoia FC, a local football team from Nicosia.
