Tixee adds Match-Prime as liquidity provider

Steffy Bogdanova
January 25, 2023 10:10 am

Multi-licensed broker Tixee has partnered with CySEC-regulated forex and CFD liquidity provider, Match-Prime.

Tixee is now a part of Match-Prime liquidity pool, which consists of more than 2000 trading instruments and 9 asset classes.

The official announcement highlighted that the two brands share values for improvement and individual approach to clients

Andreas Kapsos, CEO of Match-Prime Liquidity, said:

I’m proud of our bespoke technical and trading conditions, which I believe will meet the expectations of even the most demanding traders; therefore, I believe that our cooperation will be very fruitful.

Todor Georgiev, the COO of Tixee, added:

As an entity regulated by several authorised institutions, our main goal is to provide services as secure as possible. We were looking for a Liquidity Provider that could meet our expectations for a long time, and Match-Prime turned out to be such a company.

Their offer is very extensive, the onboarding process swift, and I am very pleased with how our cooperation is going so far.

Last year, Match-Prime Liquidity became the official sponsor of Omonoia FC, a local football team from Nicosia.

