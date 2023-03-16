Credit Suisse borrows CHF 50 billion to avert liquidity crisis

Swiss bank Credit Suisse confirmed on Thursday its decision to borrow CHF 50 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to prevent liquidity issues and ease investor fears after the lender’s shares plummeted 30% on Wednesday.

The lifeline thrown by the SNB in an unprecedented move, will support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients and help the lender “meet capital liquidity requirements applicable to Swiss financial institutions ensure their stability”.

The move comes after the sudden collapse of US-headquartered Silicon Valley Bank affected banks worldwide in a crisis of confidence among investors. The downfall of SVB was followed by aother US lender, Signature bank, only two days later which sent banks on a rollercoaster ride on the stock market.