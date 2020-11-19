Menu

B2Broker announces its new white label trading platform B2Margin

Platforms November 19, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


B2Broker, a liquidity and technology provider of solutions to the Forex and crypto industry, has just announced the launch of B2Margin, a white label margin exchange trading platform.

Margin trading has been present in Forex markets for a long time and is now popular in the fast-moving crypto sphere. The large exchanges have now also implemented leveraged trading thanks to its high profit-potential which is not achievable with spot trading these days.

B2Broker CEO and Founder, Arthur Azizov commented:

Arthur Azizov, B2Broker
Arthur Azizov

Margin trading has really increased in popularity despite the fact that derivative trading is exactly what everyone tried to avoid when this was all starting out. Back in 2016, all traders preferred spot trading but business is now moving further towards derivative trading. This trend is set to get even stronger, justifying our decision to develop B2Margin and offer an attractive margin trading solution to our clients.

Crypto margin trading gives brokers more trading opportunities. The threat of exchange hacks is also reduced significantly as trading with leverage reduces the amount of capital that is required to be held by an exchange. Hence, B2Broker’s white label margin exchange solution has been welcomed with enthusiasm by clients during its pre-launch phase.



