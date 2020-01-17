B2Broker teams up with Devexperts, adds dxTrade as a 6th trading platform

Prime of Prime liquidity and technology provider B2Broker has announced today that it has signed an agreement with the financial software developer Devexperts in order to license their dxTrade platform.

dxTrade is a pure multi-asset OTC trading platform which supports the entire spectrum of assets in existence across the world. Clients will now be able to connect in just one minute through FIX API or by connecting to dxTrade directly.

B2Broker’s pool of trading platforms currently includes OneZero Hub, PrimeXM xCore, MT4 and MT5, alongside B2Trader. B2Broker’s crypto payment gateway has also been integrated with dxTrade.

B2Broker has also integrated B2Core (previously Trader’s Room) with dxTrade. Firms using the dxTrade platform will now be able to get connected to B2Core prior to launching their own brokerage business.

Arthur Azizov, Founder and CEO of B2Broker commented on the news:

Our goal to become a global Prime of Prime liquidity provider became a reality thanks to our tailored version of dxTrade which, in combination with our technology and depth of liquidity, makes our offering unmatchable in the industry.

Evgeny Sorokin, SVP of Software Engineering, Devexperts added: