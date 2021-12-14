B2Broker expands European reach with CySEC regulated B2Prime

Moscow-headquartered B2Broker announced that it has fulfilled the necessary legal requirements for the ownership changes in B2Prime. The new owners of the Prime of Prime (PoP) Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider are Arthur Azizov, founder of B2Broker Group and Evgeniya Mykulyak, co-founder.

The Cyprus based B2Prime is a financial institution authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

B2Broker, technology and liquidity provider, has expanded its global presence in the EU regulated Forex /CFDs market through B2Prime.

B2Broker Group of Companies CEO, Arthur Azizov, commented:

We are delighted that B2Prime has secured CySEC approval. The licence gives us the scope to provide institutional grade liquidity to clients in over 30 countries. Meanwhile, our clients will be able to benefit from an enhanced level of protection, safe in the knowledge that they have the backing of a world-leading, multi-regulated technology and liquidity provider.

B2Prime’s owner and Executive Director, Evgeniya Mykulyak, co-founder of B2Broker Group, said:

I look forward to exploring the many new opportunities available to us in Europe and to welcoming new clients on board. Our efforts will include the introduction of new trading platforms for connection as well as the continued rollout of our Prime of Prime liquidity services. We are already building a strong liquidity provision network in the European market and have established relationships with major Prime Brokers. Furthermore, we plan to become a member of several exchanges, all in all, making B2Prime a major player in the financial services industry.

Nick Chrysochos will take up the role of CEO of B2Prime.

B2Prime CEO, Nick Chrysochos added:

With Artur Azizov’s long experience and solid credentials in the Forex and Crypto space and Evgeniya Mykulyak’s deep industry know-how and clear vision for the company, we will be able to provide advanced, cutting-edge technology so that our clients can trade with the reassurance of knowing that their trading activities are managed by a reputable firm that adheres to the most stringent regulatory standards of CySEC.

CySEC’s regulatory framework will provide B2Prime with strict financial market regulatory standards to adhere to, including capital adequacy requirements, segregation of client funds and transparency of business operations.

The CySEC authorisation will enable the company to onboard clients in EU, UK and several other 3rd country jurisdictions under the EU MiFID II regulatory standards, allowing B2Broker to expand its footprint in the European Union.

B2Prime allows clients to connect to brokers through OneZero, MT5 and PrimeXM platforms and offer trading on 115 Forex pairs such as 22 Crypto CFD pairs, Spot Metals, Indices and Spot Energies.

Earlier in November, B2Broker added new features to its client cabinet solution B2Core in new update.