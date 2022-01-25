B2Broker secures Mauritius FSC licence as part of global expansion strategy

B2Broker, liquidity and technology, has announced obtaining a licence from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius. B2B Prime Services Limited, a member of the B2Broker Group of Companies, has acquired the new authorisation as of 12th November, 2021.

B2B Prime Services is now an authorised dealer in securities, which means the company is permitted to act as intermediary in the execution of securities transactions for clients in accordance with the country’s local legislation.

Under its new Mauritius regulation, B2Broker will operate as a Prime of Prime (PoP) Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider, with focus on institutional and professional clients across the whole spectrum of the financial markets.