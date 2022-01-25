B2Broker secures Mauritius FSC licence as part of global expansion strategy

B2Broker, liquidity and technology, has announced obtaining a licence from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius. B2B Prime Services Limited, a member of the B2Broker Group of Companies, has acquired the new authorisation as of 12th November, 2021.
B2B Prime Services is now an authorised dealer in securities, which means the company is permitted to act as intermediary in the execution of securities transactions for clients in accordance with the country’s local legislation.
Under its new Mauritius regulation, B2Broker will operate as a Prime of Prime (PoP) Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider, with focus on institutional and professional clients across the whole spectrum of the financial markets.
CEO and Founder of B2Broker Group, Arthur Azizov, commented:
We are pleased to have added another prestigious licence to our growing portfolio. The licence ensures the reliability and transparency of all operations in accordance with the strict supervision of the FSC and adds further credibility to us as a leading global fintech player.
Industry regulation is undoubtedly the best way to achieve total legitimisation of the Forex and financial services industry and our latest licence acquisition means that even more clients across the world will be able to benefit from the highest level of protection offered by one of the world’s leading, multi-regulated technology and liquidity providers”.
The latest FSC expands B2Broker’s scope on its path to expand its global reach. The company currently has several other licence applications with established regulators. They are in progress at the moment are expected to conclude during 2022.
