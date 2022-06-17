B2Broker’s B2Core integrates with Shufti Pro’s KYC Solution

B2Broker, a white-label solutions provider for the forex and crypto industry has announced the B2Core integration with Shufti Pro, an AI-powered identity verification service.

The collaboration between the two companies will help streamline the process of verifying the identities of the end users of B2Broker’s clients. Shufti Pro’s user onboarding technology will help B2Broker ensure their clients’ security.

Shufti Pro is a SaaS provider of KYC verification services which allows customers to quickly verify their identity by opening the verification tab inside their profile settings and submitting an ID document such as a passport, driver’s license, and a selfie. The solution verifies a customer’s identity in real-time within seconds.