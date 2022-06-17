B2Broker’s B2Core integrates with Shufti Pro’s KYC Solution

Steffy Bogdanova
June 17, 2022 9:14 am

B2Broker, a white-label solutions provider for the forex and crypto industry has announced the B2Core integration with Shufti Pro, an AI-powered identity verification service.

The collaboration between the two companies will help streamline the process of verifying the identities of the end users of B2Broker’s clients. Shufti Pro’s user onboarding technology will help B2Broker ensure their clients’ security.

Shufti Pro is a SaaS provider of KYC verification services which allows customers to quickly verify their identity by opening the verification tab inside their profile settings and submitting an ID document such as a passport, driver’s license, and a selfie. The solution verifies a customer’s identity in real-time within seconds.

Its flexible API can integrate into all kinds of existing systems, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, Shufti Pro offers a multi-layered risk protection against digital identity fraud, money laundering, and terrorism funding.

Users to verify their identities in less than 30 seconds. The solution has support for more than 150 languages and in 230 countries and territories. In addition, Shufti Pro’s AML screens against more than 1700 watchlists.

Earlier this year, B2Broker obtained Mauritius FSC licence as part of global expansion strategy.

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
