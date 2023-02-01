B2Broker expands white label offering with Match-Trader

We are happy to add Match-Trader to our White Label offerings, which already include MetaTrader, cTrader, and B2Trader. I am pleased to say that the Match-Trader White Label solution is already fully integrated with B2BinPay and B2Core. Brokers that want to diversify their business and offer various platforms to their users may do so with B2Broker’s While Label Offerings.

B2Broker already offers two MetaTrader platforms and integrated with cTrader last year. The company also offers the B2Trader platform for crypto exchanges and B2Margin for margin exchanges.

The Match-Trader platform, developed by platform provider Match-Trade Technologies, was launched in 2019.

Match-Trade Technologies’ CEO, Michał Karczewski, said:

I am extremely proud of our entire team seeing how the platform we have been developing over the years gains the interest of the largest players on the forex technology market. Match-Trader is a universal platform; our wide range of APIs allows server owners to easily integrate it into their current setup to create a complete and unique trading ecosystem. B2Broker offers a wide range of tools for Brokers that will certainly enrich our platform and make the White Label solutions market even more competitive.

In recently months, two other companies have integrated with Match-Trader – CRM software for forex brokers FX Back Office and Tools for Brokers, a competitor of B2Broker.

The new additions follow the recent removal of the MetaTrader 4 and MetraTrader 5 platforms of the Apple Store.