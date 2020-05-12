LeapRate
B2Broker to offer oneZero Platform in Belarus

Liquidity May 12, 2020


Provider of liquidity and technology solutions, B2Broker just announced receiving an approval from the National Forex Center (NFC) of the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange for its for its distribution liquidity venues.

Three months ago, B2Btoker became the first approved Forex and CFD Liquidity Provider in Belarus after obtaining the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) License for one of the companies in the group – Prime Brokerage Services Limited (B2Prime).

B2Broker is the first prime broker to be able to offer clients in Belarus MT5 and oneZero platform technology. OneZero hub is now recognized one of the official distributions systems for the company, enabling clients to benefit from several product integrations with the hub.

B2Core has already been integrated and is used by 70 brokers across the globe at this time. Currently, users are able to make automatic transfer, deposits, withdrawals and check real time balances, as well as other parameters such equity etc. Trading on OneZero via B2Core will be possible in the near future. integration with more than 30 different PSPs allows clients to easily connect direct deposits to the platform through B2Core.

The next integration allows brokers to connect the OneZero hub with B2Broker’s UI. A fully customizable UI with dynamic widgets and multiple workspaces is also currently in progress.

B2Broker also offers integration with its cryptocurrency payment gateway, b2binpay.com. The crypto payment provider B2Binary offers enterprise wallets solutions for Margin Exchanges, Spot Exchanges and Crypto Brokers, providing brokers with a considerable advantage to accept crypto payments.

B2Broker’s Crypto CFD Liquidity with 100 Crypto CFD pairs will also be available to clients, offering not only Main Label server MT4/5 liquidity, but also the OneZero hub which is now included in the liquidity package.

B2Broker CEO and Founder Arthur Azizov said:

Arthur Azizov
Arthur Azizov

We are delighted to have received approval from the NFC for our distribution liquidity venues and more specifically, to be the first prime broker to offer OneZero platform technology in Belarus. This is a first step towards expanding our list of approved technology with the inclusion of additional platforms in Belarus, as well as enhancing our global offering in terms of liquidity.

