B2Broker to offer oneZero Platform in Belarus

Provider of liquidity and technology solutions, B2Broker just announced receiving an approval from the National Forex Center (NFC) of the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange for its for its distribution liquidity venues.

Three months ago, B2Btoker became the first approved Forex and CFD Liquidity Provider in Belarus after obtaining the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) License for one of the companies in the group – Prime Brokerage Services Limited (B2Prime).

B2Broker is the first prime broker to be able to offer clients in Belarus MT5 and oneZero platform technology. OneZero hub is now recognized one of the official distributions systems for the company, enabling clients to benefit from several product integrations with the hub.

B2Core has already been integrated and is used by 70 brokers across the globe at this time. Currently, users are able to make automatic transfer, deposits, withdrawals and check real time balances, as well as other parameters such equity etc. Trading on OneZero via B2Core will be possible in the near future. integration with more than 30 different PSPs allows clients to easily connect direct deposits to the platform through B2Core.