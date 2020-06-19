Forex Weekly Look Back: CMC Markets expands share baskets range, ASIC places new license conditions on SocGen

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 15th and 19th of June on LeapRate.

UK-based online trading provider CMC Markets announced expanding its range of share baskets in response to the growing demand from its clients. The rapid shift to working from home has accelerated a lot of processes that were already in the works for technology providers. Collaboration tools are more important than ever for businesses, as well as for individuals and may shape the way we operate in the future. For that reason, CMC Markets launched two new share baskets to track key behavioural changes, utilizing the popularity of Remote Lifestyle and Collaborative Technology investments.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced imposing additional conditions on the Australian Financial Services (AFS) license of Societe Generale SA’s Australian securities branch to ensure compliance with client money regulations. The need for the additional license condition follows SocGen’s report to ASIC that it had deposited client money into unauthorised bank accounts between December 2014 and September 2018. In March, the French investment bank’s Australian securities unit was charged by the Australian watchdog with criminal offences for breaching client money obligations and failing to separate its clients’ money from its own.

CFD broker Infinox Capital rolled out MetaTrader 5 platform addition across its global offices. Its clients around the world can now trade forex pairs, commodities, indices, futures and equities on MetaTrader 5. The implementation will give Infinox’s clients host of institutional trading tools such as 21 different timeframes for trading, a built-in economic calendar which delivers news from around the globe with possible impact on the markets, 9 different order types available for clients, Depth of Market features access.

Binance plans to expand in United Kingdom with FCA regulated crypto trading platform for institutional and retail investors. The crypto exchange intends to join the institutional investment market and meet the growing demand for digital asset investments. About 65 digital assets are being reviewed by Binance for listing on the exchange.

The FCA announced proposals to make the ban of mass-marketing of speculative liquid securities to retail investors permanent. Introduced in January, the ban was a response to concerns that speculative mini-bonds were being promoted to retail investors who do not understand the risks involved and could not afford potential financial losses. The UK regulator proposes a few changes and clarifications to the ban in making it permanent including bringing bonds with similar features to speculative liquid securities and which are not regularly traded within the scope of the ban.