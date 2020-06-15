April payments numbers collapse

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
The New Zealand numbers for April are even worse with 52% decline in payments, affecting every Australian company doing business in New Zealand.
Reviewing Australian fintech institution Tyro’s weekly statement to the ASX, the volumes have been steady since early April. However, many market participants report that eCommerce payments have surged to unprecedented levels which is odd given that 94% of eCommerce payments are made using debit/credit cards.