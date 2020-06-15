April payments numbers collapse

The Reserve Bank of Australia released its monthly metrics for April, showing the extend of Covid-19’s impact on the economy and the possible long-term effects it can have.

The New Zealand numbers for April are even worse with 52% decline in payments, affecting every Australian company doing business in New Zealand.

Reviewing Australian fintech institution Tyro’s weekly statement to the ASX, the volumes have been steady since early April. However, many market participants report that eCommerce payments have surged to unprecedented levels which is odd given that 94% of eCommerce payments are made using debit/credit cards.