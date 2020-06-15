LeapRate
Menu
Menu

April payments numbers collapse

Payments June 15, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Reserve Bank of Australia released its monthly metrics for April, showing the extend of Covid-19’s impact on the economy and the possible long-term effects it can have.

RBA’s payments numbers include:

  • Total April payments fell by 25% or $15.4 billion
  • Credit/charge card spend declined 33%
  • Debit card down 10.1% – but an effective swing of 19.8%
  • ATMs down 41%.
  • Pre-paid cards fall 51.6%.
  • NPP/Osko – first drop since launched in Feb 2018.
April payments numbers collapse

The New Zealand numbers for April are even worse with 52% decline in payments, affecting every Australian company doing business in New Zealand.

Reviewing Australian fintech institution Tyro’s weekly statement to the ASX, the volumes have been steady since early April. However, many market participants report  that eCommerce payments have surged to unprecedented levels which is odd given that  94% of eCommerce payments are made using debit/credit cards.

Related News

arrow
X
Paysafe launches free Skrill Money Transfer service in US…PaymentsAlternative online payment methods have been gaining popularity amidst the Covid-19 situation. According to a Paysafe April 2020 research, after credi…

April payments numbers collapse

0
X
American Express receives China network clearing license…PaymentsAmerican Express’ joint venture with Chinese fintech services company Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd, has already set up a network to clear domestic tra…

Send this to a friend