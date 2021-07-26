Brokeree Solutions boosts MetaQuotes app store with new gateways and services

Brokeree Solutions announced the addition of a list of products to the MetaQuotes Appstore. These include products from a variety of categories, such as flagship money management solutions like Social Trading and PAMM, and FIX API.

Brokers can now benefit of 6 new gateways to receive quotes and send trade requests directly to specific liquidity providers, including SAXO Bank, EXANTE, LMAX, AC Markets (Europe).