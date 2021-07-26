Brokeree Solutions boosts MetaQuotes app store with new gateways and services

Brokeree Solutions announced the addition of a list of products to the MetaQuotes Appstore. These include products from a variety of categories, such as flagship money management solutions like Social Trading and PAMM, and FIX API.
Brokers can now benefit of 6 new gateways to receive quotes and send trade requests directly to specific liquidity providers, including SAXO Bank, EXANTE, LMAX, AC Markets (Europe).
Andrey Kamyshanov, managing partner of Brokeree Solutions, commented:
Being a built-in feature in MetaTrader 5, gateways are a robust and flexible alternative to complex bridge installations. Our liquidity management solutions support DMA via over 30 liquidity providers, and now with an increasing portfolio of MT5 Gateways, brokerages have the opportunity to provide an STP service to their clients in just a few clicks.
The Estonia-based provider of technology solutions for brokers also presented new technical consultations and MetaTrader maintenance services. These offers enable brokers to get quick access to the information they need and optimize trading platform processes.
Brokeree Solutions has added services in the MetaQuotes App Store such as server migration, weekly server log audit, and configuration of groups, symbols, swaps, and commissions