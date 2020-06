About 65 digital assets are being reviewed by Binance for listing on the exchange.

Binance plans to expand in United Kingdom with FCA regulated crypto trading platform for institutional and retail investors. The crypto exchange intends to join the institutional investment market and meet the growing demand for digital asset investments.

The new platform will enable uses to make faster direct deposits and withdrawals from bank accounts with the UK Faster Payments Service and the Single Euro Payments Area Network.

Teana Baker-Taylor, director of Binance UK said that with the crypto market developing and growing, Binance will create more investment options for traders.

Binance has reported that the number of institutional clients on its platform grew by 47% since the fourth quarter of 2019.

The crypto exchange also reported institutional client volumes growth of 113% for Q1 2020 on spot transactions and futures investment jumped 217%.

