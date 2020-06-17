LeapRate
CFD broker Infinox Capital launches MetaTrader 5

Platforms June 17, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Infinox Capital has rolled out MetaTrader 5 platform addition across its global offices. Its clients around the world can now trade forex pairs, commodities, indices, futures and equities on MetaTrader 5.

MetaTrader 5 implementation will give Infinox’s clients host of institutional trading tools including:

  • Trading in more than 21 different timeframes
  • A built-in economic calendar which delivers news from around the globe with possible impact on the markets
  • Enabling clients to use 9 different order types
  • Accessing Depth of Market features
Infinox’s clients can access MetaTrader 5 from both desktop and mobile devices.

Anthony Stubbs, IX Capital Group Limited CEO, commented:

INFINOX prides itself on providing a premium client service and a range of trading tools across multiple assets. The addition of the MetaTrader 5 platform to our product offering continues our commitment to provide our existing and new clients with cutting-edge technology in order to trade the financial markets.

