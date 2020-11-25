Brokeree Solutions releases multi-server Social Trading system

Technology provider for multi-asset brokerages Brokeree Solutions has announced a major update to their flagship product — Social Trading for MetaTrader 4 and 5. The updated solution sets the scene for a refreshed user-interface and multi-server support, enabling brokers to set up an advanced copy trading system for their clients.

Social Trading upholds multi-server connectivity, allowing brokers to create intra-brokerage signal-sharing systems on several MetaTrader platforms. Once the servers are connected, traders from different servers can log into a single user portal to manage subscription settings and view their results.

Andrey Kamyshanov, CEO of Brokeree Solutions commented: