Brokeree Solutions releases multi-server Social Trading system

Technology provider for multi-asset brokerages Brokeree Solutions has announced a major update to their flagship product — Social Trading for MetaTrader 4 and 5. The updated solution sets the scene for a refreshed user-interface and multi-server support, enabling brokers to set up an advanced copy trading system for their clients.
Social Trading upholds multi-server connectivity, allowing brokers to create intra-brokerage signal-sharing systems on several MetaTrader platforms. Once the servers are connected, traders from different servers can log into a single user portal to manage subscription settings and view their results.
Andrey Kamyshanov, CEO of Brokeree Solutions commented:
Naturally, there comes the point when solutions get overwhelmed with sophisticated functionalities that were added over time. With this update, we aim to accommodate all the features and set the infrastructure for further product development. New Social Trading comes with a brand-new interface that is intuitive and convenient when working with a single MetaTrader or a number of trading servers simultaneously.