Brokeree Solutions releases multi-server Social Trading system

Brokers November 25, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Technology provider for multi-asset brokerages Brokeree Solutions has announced a major update to their flagship product — Social Trading for MetaTrader 4 and 5. The updated solution sets the scene for a refreshed user-interface and multi-server support, enabling brokers to set up an advanced copy trading system for their clients.

Social Trading upholds multi-server connectivity, allowing brokers to create intra-brokerage signal-sharing systems on several MetaTrader platforms. Once the servers are connected, traders from different servers can log into a single user portal to manage subscription settings and view their results.

Andrey Kamyshanov, CEO of Brokeree Solutions commented:

Naturally, there comes the point when solutions get overwhelmed with sophisticated functionalities that were added over time. With this update, we aim to accommodate all the features and set the infrastructure for further product development. New Social Trading comes with a brand-new interface that is intuitive and convenient when working with a single MetaTrader or a number of trading servers simultaneously.

Updated user-interface provides brokers with customizable configurations for different user groups. While signal providers can set up private offers inside the web portal to promote it through affiliate links, investors can accurately assess a provider's performance through statistics and configure risk levels to automatically stop subscriptions, once the specified profit/loss limit is reached.

The new Social Trading system joins other key products of Brokeree Solutions that support both MetaTrader platforms, including PAMM, Dealing Desk, and Dynamic Margin & Leverage, to provide brokerages with tools to quickly set up and maintain sophisticated risk management, liquidity aggregation and investment systems across all trading servers.

Brokeree Solutions was established in 2013 and has developed more than 50 products, including liquidity management software, investment systems and a wide range of plugins for automation and optimization of certain internal processes of financial brokerages.

