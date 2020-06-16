LeapRate
Menu
Menu

INTL FCStone Ltd starts trading NDFs on Integral’s BankFX Platform

Institutional June 16, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FX technology provider Integral announced that financial services provider INTL FCStone Ltd started trading NDFs on Integral’s BankFX Platform.

INTL FCStone provides financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, post-trade services, as well as trading and clearing in a wide range of OTC FX instruments. The company developed the Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) offering to meet growing client demand and will be supported by Integral’s new streaming NDF workflow, along with its established Request for Stream functionality.

INTL FCStone will support the Brazilian Real (BRL), the Chilean Peso (CLP), and the Columbian Peso in Latin America along with the Indian Rupee (INR), South Korean Won (KRW), the Taiwanese Dollar (TWD), and the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) within the Asia region.

INTL FCStone with new NDF offering supported by Integral’s BankFX Platform

Mike Wilkins, Head of FX Trading at INTL FCStone, commented:

Expanding our offering to support NDFs was a logical step in meeting the evolving needs of our clients. The addition of NDFs through INTL brings new levels of efficiency for a global client base seeking enhanced risk management and customization in emerging market currencies. We are pleased to partner with Integral and launch our NDF offering using Integral’s market leading technology.

Harpal Sandhu, Integral CEO said:

The launch of INTL FCStone’s NDF offering is an exciting addition to the marketplace. With the recent launch of our streaming NDF workflow, in addition to our established RFS functionality, clients can access improved NDF pricing with improved automation, transparency and efficiency in their trading experience.

Read More:

arrow
X
CLS volumes continue to drop across all instruments in May…InstitutionalCLS’s Head of Information Services, Masami Johnstone, commented: Following a period of wide-scale volatility and increased trading activity during t…

INTL FCStone Ltd starts trading NDFs on Integral’s BankFX Platform

0
X
European trade repository REGIS-TR teams up with regtech provider Cappitech…InstitutionalNick Bruce, Head of Business Development at REGIS-TR said: We are delighted to formally welcome Cappitech, a leading provider of regulatory reporting…

Send this to a friend