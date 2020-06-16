INTL FCStone Ltd starts trading NDFs on Integral’s BankFX Platform

FX technology provider Integral announced that financial services provider INTL FCStone Ltd started trading NDFs on Integral’s BankFX Platform.

INTL FCStone provides financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, post-trade services, as well as trading and clearing in a wide range of OTC FX instruments. The company developed the Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) offering to meet growing client demand and will be supported by Integral’s new streaming NDF workflow, along with its established Request for Stream functionality.

INTL FCStone will support the Brazilian Real (BRL), the Chilean Peso (CLP), and the Columbian Peso in Latin America along with the Indian Rupee (INR), South Korean Won (KRW), the Taiwanese Dollar (TWD), and the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) within the Asia region.