Edgewater Markets report soaring metal volumes in H1 2020

Technology driven foreign exchange and precious metals optimization software provider Edgewater Markets LLC announced its H1 2020 volume results in their precious metals product line. The company reported a surge in the volumes since the same period last year.
The company’s low latency matching engine, market making software and front-end execution system has driven the firm to more than 500 mio USD of spot gold and silver executed daily.
With services in LD4, NY4 and TY3, Edgewater Markets offers spot gold and silver. The company serves 300 institutional clients globally, with local connectivity and either a front-end execution interface or an API connection for access to their precious metals’ ecosystem.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Edgewater Markets was founded in 2009 and provides forex and precious metals services. The company’s global footprint and strategic partnerships provide connectivity and credit access into pools of localized liquidity and execution services. Edgewater has global sales offices in New York, London, Singapore, Mexico City and Santiago, Chile which are positioned geographically for 24-hour support and market access to customers in precious metals global zones.
Emanuel Georgouras, head of Edgewater’s European businesses with a background in precious metals trading said:
Our ultra-low latency network and unique pricing has been well received as a new player in the precious metals market globally, and we are poised for continued growth in the space. We look forward to partnering with those in the asset class to further optimize trade efficiency and transparency to bring about unique solutions to the bullion market’s needs.
Georgouras continued:
Our technology has evolved to the point where we are able to keep up with the fastest moving markets, and our growth with precious metals is a confirmation of that” said Mike Johnson, Edgewater’s lead developer based in London.
More news from Edgewater Markets can be seen below: