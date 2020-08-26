Edgewater Markets report soaring metal volumes in H1 2020

Technology driven foreign exchange and precious metals optimization software provider Edgewater Markets LLC announced its H1 2020 volume results in their precious metals product line. The company reported a surge in the volumes since the same period last year.

The company’s low latency matching engine, market making software and front-end execution system has driven the firm to more than 500 mio USD of spot gold and silver executed daily.

With services in LD4, NY4 and TY3, Edgewater Markets offers spot gold and silver. The company serves 300 institutional clients globally, with local connectivity and either a front-end execution interface or an API connection for access to their precious metals’ ecosystem.