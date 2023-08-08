Edgewater Markets: UK offerings expand under FCA licence

Edgewater Markets LLC announced on Monday that it obtained its licence from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK’s leading financial watchdog. This company specialises in technology, trade execution, and liquidity aggregation with the aim to boost effective and competitive trading across markets worldwide.

The FCA licence signifies an important milestone for the company, which has been in business for approximately 10 years. It allows Edgewater Markets to expand its reach and include more clients on its platform. The company can now offer services such as liquidity provision, technology solutions, foreign exchange, commodities, and derivative products to UK clients.

As the FCA is known for its studious regulatory services and aims to protect investors, this licence underpins the credibility and professional integrity of Edgewater Markets. President and founder of the company, Alessandro Scarsini, expressed delight with this achievement. He stated:

We are delighted to have obtained the FCA license, which underscores our commitment to operating with the utmost integrity, transparency, and adherence to regulatory standards. This license is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional and diverse services to our clients and further solidifies our position as a leading global liquidity and technology provider.

Edgewater Markets also used this press release to announce the appointment of Emmanuel Georgouras, who is the new Senior Manager Function 1 (SMF1) UK Chief Executive. Scarsini commented that Georgouras adds vast experience to the Edgewater Markets pool and is well-equipped to steer the company’s UK expansion.