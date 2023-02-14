Industry veteran Andres Cifuentes joins Edgewater as Global Head of Liquidity

Andres joins Edgewater at a moment when technology is transforming FX markets globally, and we are continuing to expand our leadership team to meet global demand. We’ve built robust liquidity teams locally around the world, and as Edgewater continues to expand, Andres will be leading the charge to integrate our processes to best serve our clients everywhere. Andres’ extensive experience at the world’s top financial firms, and his deep background in tech and FX, make him the perfect person to lead this mission.

In his new role, Cifuentes will lead Edgewater’s global FX, non-deliverable forward (NDF) and precious metals liquidity group globally as well as supporting Edgewater’s expansion into new asset classes. He will be based in the firm’s Connecticut headquarters.

Cifuentes brings nearly two decades of experience in the financial markets. Throughout his career, he has held senior roles in liquidity management and prime brokerage at custody firms, exchanges, bulge-bracket banks.

Andres Cifuentes, commented:

I’m excited to be joining Edgewater during a time of tremendous global expansion. I have worked closely with the Edgewater team for many years, and long appreciated the unique blend of cutting-edge technology and regional expertise that sets them apart. I look forward to bringing our impressive and diverse roster of clients – ranging from banks and brokers to vendors and ECNs – unprecedented access to liquidity across global markets and asset classes.

Cifuentes has recently worked as Head of Electronic Trading at BitGo. While there, he led the development of the firm’s prime brokerage for the crypto market. He has also served as Director of FX Sales at Cboe Global Markets, Vice President of FX Sales, Vice President of FX Prime Brokerage at Morgan Stanley, and senior roles at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

In the official announcement, Edgewater noted that the new appointment comes in a time of significant growth. The firm recently hired Chan Chong San as Managing Director of APAC and opened a São Paulo office and announced senior hires in the LatAm region.