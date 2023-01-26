Edgewater opens a new São Paulo office

Technology provider Edgewater Markets announced extensive new hires and a new São Paulo office. Its new office provides financial institutions with white label solutions, customized technology and liquidity aggregation.
According to the official announcement, the move is motivated by worldwide demand growth for the company’s FX trading technology and execution services.
The company highlighted that it has seen growing interest from Brazilian financial institutions looking to advance their technology. To run the São Paulo office., Edgwater Markets appointed industry veteran Charles Achoa in October.
Managing Director and Head of Sales, Americas, Jose-Antonio Buenaño said:
Brazil is a tremendous market for us, and one of the fastest-growing participants in currency trading globally. Edgewater believes strongly in ‘boots on the ground,’ where our uniquely experienced FX professionals, armed with unparalleled local knowledge, are closest to the markets, developments and players. With our significant and growing client base in Brazil, we’re excited to have São Paulo join our offices in Santiago, Mexico City.
Edgewater facilities forex trading for financial institutions in 5 LatAm currencies, including the Chilean Peso (CLP), the Mexican Peso (MXN), the Brazilian Real (BRL), the Colombian Peso (COP) and the Peruvian Sol (PEN).
Brian Andreyko, Chief Product Officer at Edgewater, added:
We’re excited to be contributing to the growth and development of FX in Latin America, helping domestic markets expand their reach into the global institutional buy-side and sell-side trading communities. Around the world, our approach is not to just sell technology but to truly partner with our clients, ultimately increasing revenue per trade and local market share, and expanding relationships in the FX and commodity markets. Our extensive new hires around the world are now enabling traders and investors to ‘follow the sun’ as never before, while compressing execution costs and maximizing the ability to reach onshore liquidity and inventory.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.