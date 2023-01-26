Edgewater opens a new São Paulo office

Technology provider Edgewater Markets announced extensive new hires and a new São Paulo office. Its new office provides financial institutions with white label solutions, customized technology and liquidity aggregation.

According to the official announcement, the move is motivated by worldwide demand growth for the company’s FX trading technology and execution services.

The company highlighted that it has seen growing interest from Brazilian financial institutions looking to advance their technology. To run the São Paulo office., Edgwater Markets appointed industry veteran Charles Achoa in October.