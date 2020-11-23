Swissquote and Integral extend a decade long FX partnership

FX technology provider Integral and Swiss online bank Swissquote Bank Ltd today announced that their long-standing partnership has been extended with a multi-year subscription deal.

The new agreement allows Swissquote’s global FX business to continue leveraging the full depth of Integral’s technology offering, stretching over the complete eFX workflow, through a fixed-cost monthly subscription. The deal will also enable Swissquote to expand the scope of services offered to customers through the Integral platform to include their swaps and CFD products.