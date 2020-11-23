Swissquote and Integral extend a decade long FX partnership

FX technology provider Integral and Swiss online bank Swissquote Bank Ltd today announced that their long-standing partnership has been extended with a multi-year subscription deal.
The new agreement allows Swissquote’s global FX business to continue leveraging the full depth of Integral’s technology offering, stretching over the complete eFX workflow, through a fixed-cost monthly subscription. The deal will also enable Swissquote to expand the scope of services offered to customers through the Integral platform to include their swaps and CFD products.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Mohamed Hajibe, Head of Institutional Sales at Swissquote said:
We have partnered with Integral for over a decade because we demand FX technology that can meet the high level of service our customers require, while allowing us to deliver our unique and differentiated FX offering to market.
Hajibe added:
The subscription model was an appealing proposition as it allows us to scale our business in a robust and sustainable way. We look forward to expanding our services over the Integral platform in the coming months and are pleased to further cement our relationship with the group.
Harpal Sandhu, CEO at Integral commented:
We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Swissquote, who have been a valued client of Integral’s for many years. Because Integral’s software is fully customizable, Swissquote has been able to adapt their workflow in line with an evolving strategy and offer every one of their customers a bespoke FX service. This has afforded Swissquote with the flexibility and choice over how they run their FX business with access to best-in-class eFX technology.