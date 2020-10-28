Refinitiv and Integral extend their FX partnership

FX technology provider Integral announced that their long-established partnership with Refinitiv has been extended on a multi-year basis. Integral and Refinitiv will continuing to work together to ensure that customers of Refinitiv’s multi-dealer platform can continue to use Integral’s price engine technology in the seamless way they are used to.
Integral’s pricing engine infrastructure offers tools for market participants to reliably auto-price their clients and seamlessly construct and distribute prices through the FXall platform. Integral and FXall clients seeking a fully integrated and holistic offering for automated price distribution can benefit from the extension of the partnership.
Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral commented:
We are pleased to be extending our partnership with Refinitiv via the FXall platform, which is recognized as a market leading multi-dealer platform. Integral’s mission is to open up the institutional FX markets to support greater efficiency and choice. Our partnership with Refinitiv supports this strategy and will be of great benefit to our respective clients.
Neill Penney, Co-Head of Trading at Refinitiv noted:
Partnership and openness in the financial markets delivers improved value and efficiency to all participants. Our renewal of this partnership reflects our long-term relationship, and puts that principle into action, benefiting FXall liquidity providers using Integral’s pricing engine technology.
Refinitiv FXall provides dealer-to-client trading and workflow solutions for over 2,300 institutions worldwide, such as asset management firms, banks, brokerdealers, corporations and hedge funds, with liquidity from over 200 bank and non-bank market makers.