Refinitiv and Integral extend their FX partnership

FX technology provider Integral announced that their long-established partnership with Refinitiv has been extended on a multi-year basis. Integral and Refinitiv will continuing to work together to ensure that customers of Refinitiv’s multi-dealer platform can continue to use Integral’s price engine technology in the seamless way they are used to.

Integral’s pricing engine infrastructure offers tools for market participants to reliably auto-price their clients and seamlessly construct and distribute prices through the FXall platform. Integral and FXall clients seeking a fully integrated and holistic offering for automated price distribution can benefit from the extension of the partnership.