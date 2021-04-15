Swiss Bank Lombard Odier integrates smartTrade’s FX solution LiquidityFX

smartTrade Technologies has just announced that 225 year-old Swiss Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd has integrated smartTrade’s in-house developed FX solution, LiquidityFX, into its banking platform, to offer enhanced FX trading services to its clients.

LiquidityFX is an end-to-end solution with connectivity to more than 130 liquidity providers. The platform offers aggregation, pricing, risk management, distribution and post-trade. LiquidityFX supports a range of instruments including FX Spot, Forwards, Swaps, NDF, Options and Precious Metals.