Swiss Bank Lombard Odier integrates smartTrade’s FX solution LiquidityFX

smartTrade Technologies has just announced that 225 year-old Swiss Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd has integrated smartTrade’s in-house developed FX solution, LiquidityFX, into its banking platform, to offer enhanced FX trading services to its clients.
LiquidityFX is an end-to-end solution with connectivity to more than 130 liquidity providers. The platform offers aggregation, pricing, risk management, distribution and post-trade. LiquidityFX supports a range of instruments including FX Spot, Forwards, Swaps, NDF, Options and Precious Metals.
Stéphane Monier, CIO of Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd explained:
We are constantly expanding our offering to ensure that our clients can take advantage of a wide range of investment opportunities and enjoy superior investor experience. FX markets offer a growing number of sophisticated trading instruments that we want to make available to our clients in an easy and cost-efficient way.
David Vincent, smartTrade’s Chief Executive Officer said:
LiquidityFX is the perfect fit for Lombard Odier. It’s a mature solution enriching their existing offering, which made integration into their innovative technology platform easy and fast. Liquidity FX’s rich functionality will enable Lombard Odier to further expand its FX trading business in line with its growth strategy whilst offering an improved service to both its wealth and institutional clients. We are very pleased that Lombard Odier has chosen LiquidityFX and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.
Lombard Odier has a strategic approach in building its banking technology. The integration of a flexible trading services solution into its wealth management platform G2, offers a comprehensive set of tailored FX trading functionalities to its private, institutional and third-party clients.