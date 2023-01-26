ATB Financial adopts smartTrade’s FX web platform

Steffy Bogdanova
January 26, 2023 3:10 pm

smartTrade Technologies has revealed that Canadian financial institution ATB Financial has adopted smartTrade as its client-facing foreign exchange web platform.

smartTrade provides multi-asset electronic trading platforms globally. Its solution supports foreign exchange, fixed Income, crypto and derivatives and offers connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers enabling tailored aggregation, smart execution, risk management, order management, analytics, payments and multi-channel distribution.

The Alberta-based ATB Financial was seeking for a digital platform with pre-trade, trade, post-trade and payments workflows, integrated with sales tools for their team members.

Ryan Rabin, Vice President of Banking & Payment Solutions at ATB Financial said:

We were looking for a vendor with a strong reputation, an understanding of FX distribution and trading, as well as the technology to support it. smartTrade was able to provide a true end-to-end solution, including connectivity to liquidity providers and support teams that can cater to the custom needs of our client base. Their experience integrating with a large number of book of record providers and payment engines also made the integration process fast and straightforward.

David Vincent, CEO and Founder of smartTrade Technologies, added:

Our team’s wealth of experience in financial markets meant that we fully understood ATB’s needs. smartTrade’s sophisticated functionality has allowed the bank to reduce its reliance on manual processes and free up internal resources whilst offering an improved service to its clients.”

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
