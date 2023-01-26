ATB Financial adopts smartTrade’s FX web platform

smartTrade Technologies has revealed that Canadian financial institution ATB Financial has adopted smartTrade as its client-facing foreign exchange web platform.

smartTrade provides multi-asset electronic trading platforms globally. Its solution supports foreign exchange, fixed Income, crypto and derivatives and offers connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers enabling tailored aggregation, smart execution, risk management, order management, analytics, payments and multi-channel distribution.

The Alberta-based ATB Financial was seeking for a digital platform with pre-trade, trade, post-trade and payments workflows, integrated with sales tools for their team members.