ATB Financial adopts smartTrade’s FX web platform

We were looking for a vendor with a strong reputation, an understanding of FX distribution and trading, as well as the technology to support it. smartTrade was able to provide a true end-to-end solution, including connectivity to liquidity providers and support teams that can cater to the custom needs of our client base. Their experience integrating with a large number of book of record providers and payment engines also made the integration process fast and straightforward.
David Vincent, CEO and Founder of smartTrade Technologies, added:
David Vincent
Our team’s wealth of experience in financial markets meant that we fully understood ATB’s needs. smartTrade’s sophisticated functionality has allowed the bank to reduce its reliance on manual processes and free up internal resources whilst offering an improved service to its clients.”
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.