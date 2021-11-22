smartTrade acquires Canadian technology firm TickTrade

smartTrade Group has just revealed the acquisition of Toronto-based technology company TickTrade Systems Inc.

Both, smartTrade and TickTrade, deliver liquidity management solutions and FX trading systems which allow financial institutions to develop and run trading platforms around the globe. Their combined business will serve clients across North America, Europe and Asia.

Together the two firms will provide customers with complementary SaaS, electronic FX trading products. They will offer smartTrade’s connectivity, aggregation, and risk management technology in combination with TickTrade’s analytics, payments, and advanced distribution technology.

The combined organisation will operate under the smatTrade name and be led by smartTrade’s CEO, David Vincent. Baha Ohcebol and Alexander Culiniac, co-founders TickTrade, will maintain senior management roles within the combined business, while also remaining significant investors in the group.