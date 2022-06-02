Michael Henssler joins smartTrade as President and Chief Operating Officer

smartTrade Technologies today announced the appointment of Michael Henssler as its London-based President and Chief Operating Officer.

In his new role, Henssler will be responsible for the running of all of smartTrade’s field operations including sales, pre-sales and client engagement. During his career he has accumulated two decades of experience in enterprise software and capital markets. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Finastra’s Treasury, Capital Markets and Risk (TCM) business unit.

Henssler has also held a number of roles such as engineering support, implementation & consulting, pre-sales, business development and product management for a range of platforms including Kondor, Sophis, Summit and Opics.