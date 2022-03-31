smartTrade makes new appointments to strengthen Executive Leadership Team

smartTrade Technologies today announced the addition of three new managers to its Executive Leadership Team.

The electronic trading solutions provider revealed that, Elise van der Schans was hired as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Renaud Kerspern has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Carine Denis will be the new Global Head of Business Operations.

Elise van der Schans

As CHRO, Elise van der Schans will oversee the company’s talent acquisition and deployment of human resources. In her work, she will draw on her experience of working in multi-national teams and of running business functions supporting the development and growth of their wider organisations. She will also be responsible for implementing HR strategy, tools and processes to foster retention, engagement, development of employees.

Van der Schans joins smartTrade from software company Trace One, where she served as Vice President, HR and MIS, in charge of Cloud, IT and HR. Before that, she worked as Head of Compensation and Benefits and then HR Business Partner at SunGard/FIS.