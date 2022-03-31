smartTrade makes new appointments to strengthen Executive Leadership Team

smartTrade Technologies today announced the addition of three new managers to its Executive Leadership Team.
The electronic trading solutions provider revealed that, Elise van der Schans was hired as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Renaud Kerspern has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Carine Denis will be the new Global Head of Business Operations.
Elise van der Schans
As CHRO, Elise van der Schans will oversee the company’s talent acquisition and deployment of human resources. In her work, she will draw on her experience of working in multi-national teams and of running business functions supporting the development and growth of their wider organisations. She will also be responsible for implementing HR strategy, tools and processes to foster retention, engagement, development of employees.
Van der Schans joins smartTrade from software company Trace One, where she served as Vice President, HR and MIS, in charge of Cloud, IT and HR. Before that, she worked as Head of Compensation and Benefits and then HR Business Partner at SunGard/FIS.
Renaud Kerspern
In his new role as CFO, Renaud Kerspern will oversee the Group’s financial, legal and administrative functions.
Kerspern has significant experience in capital markets and privately-backed SaaS businesses in the enterprise software arena. He has a career spanning 25 during which he has been instrumental in building robust finance functions across multiple jurisdictions in fast-growing environments.
Carine Denis
Carine Denis will serve as smartTrade’s Global Head of Business Operations and work on building a strategy to deliver transformation projects, with a focus on improving company growth. Denis will also be responsible for developing customer success strategies and collaborating with internal management to deliver excellent customer experiences.
Most recently, Denis worked at Finastra where she occupied roles such as Regional Operating Officer and Director of Business Operations for the COO. Prior to this, she worked on driving large-scale transformation projects for HSBC and Société Générale.
David Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO of smartTrade said:
David Vincent
We are delighted to welcome Elise, Renaud and Carine to our Executive Leadership Team. I am confident that all three of them will offer outstanding support to smartTrade as our company enters a new phase of development. Business transformation is at the heart of everything we do, and with an experienced and committed leadership team we can look forward to continued success and new opportunities for growth.
Last year, smartTrade hired Colin Murphy as its Chief Revenue Officer .
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.