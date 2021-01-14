UK bank Arbuthnot Latham adopts white label technology from smartTrade

smartTrade Technologies today announced that UK private and commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham has adopted its white label technology to enable access and provide distribution of financial products more competitively to its clients.

smartTrade offers end-to-end electronic trading solutions for FX (including Options), Money Markets, Fixed Income and derivatives. smartTrade LiquidityFX includes aggregation of up to 130 liquidity providers, smart order routing, order management, pricing, risk management and distribution.

Arbuthnot Latham was looking for a solution that could be integrated into its existing offering which would be user-friendly and practical for clients whilst meeting the bank’s requirements for functionality and security.