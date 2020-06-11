Swiss cantonal bank BCV launches white-labelling services based on smartTrade’s LFX interface

Multi-asset electronic trading solutions provider smartTrade Technologies announced that Swiss cantonal bank Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV) has launched second level white-labelled FX services powered by smartTrade Technologies.

BCV has been using smartTrade’s end-to-end Foreign Exchange (FX) trading platform, LiquidityFX (LFX), for several years. It includes functionalities like connectivity, aggregation, order management system, distribution, risk management, post-trade and a highly customizable HTML5 user interface. The Swiss bank has decided to offer smaller regional banks a white labelling services based on LFX’s distribution modules and user interface.

BCV has launched the new solution as a response to its clients’ needs for customizable distribution solution. The high cost to entry and limited IT resources to implement it meant that a solution like that was out of reach for the customers but with BCV’s new service they can now brand and distribute prices to their own customers electronically through the LFX branded GUI. The bank manages installation, maintenance and update of this solution, which makes it very convenient for customers, especially those with little IT resources. This value-added service enables BCV to reinforce its clients’ relationships while capturing new flows.