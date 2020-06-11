LeapRate
Swiss cantonal bank BCV launches white-labelling services based on smartTrade’s LFX interface

Institutional June 11, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Multi-asset electronic trading solutions provider smartTrade Technologies announced that Swiss cantonal bank Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV) has launched second level white-labelled FX services powered by smartTrade Technologies.

BCV has been using smartTrade’s end-to-end Foreign Exchange (FX) trading platform, LiquidityFX (LFX), for several years. It includes functionalities like connectivity, aggregation, order management system, distribution, risk management, post-trade and a highly customizable HTML5 user interface. The Swiss bank has decided to offer smaller regional banks a white labelling services based on LFX’s distribution modules and user interface.

BCV has launched the new solution as a response to its clients’ needs for customizable distribution solution. The high cost to entry and limited IT resources to implement it meant that a solution like that was out of reach for the customers but with BCV’s new service they can now brand and distribute prices to their own customers electronically through the LFX branded GUI. The bank manages installation, maintenance and update of this solution, which makes it very convenient for customers, especially those with little IT resources. This value-added service enables BCV to reinforce its clients’ relationships while capturing new flows.

Eric Vauthey, Head of Trading at BCV said:

smartTrade’s follow-up on this project was great and allowed us to launch this new service in a timely manner. Deploying this solution to our customers was seamless as it is the same environment as the one we use. Our first client,  The Banque Cantonale Neuchâteloise is live, and very pleased with this new service. Many of our customers were looking for this kind of service and within the context of COVID-19 this need is even stronger now as it allows them to ensure business continuity through electronic trading.

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies noted:

We are delighted that BCV is a satisfied client and decided to pass on the advantages brought by our platform to their own customers. Having a customer centric approach is key to smartTrade and we understand and support our clients who want to use our solutions to bring additional value to their own clients.

