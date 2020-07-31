Refinitiv expands digital capabilities with Advisor Software acquisition

Financial markets data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv announced acquiring strategic assets from Advisor Software Inc. (ASI). Refinitiv will add key digital functionalities to its Wealth Management offering such as enhanced digital advice capabilities and digital portfolio analysis. ASI’s cloud enabled technology will be integrated into the recently launched Refinitiv Digital Investor.
ASI brings to Refinitiv a full digital advice platform which allows for tax-aware portfolio rebalancing, Monte Carlo-based progress-to-goal tracking, cash flow and portfolio analysis, investment modeling and proposal generation. ASI also provides lean, portable and customizable APIs which are fully-brandable to enable a wealth management firm to construct its own digital advice experience. These tools allow financial institutions, wealth managers and advisors to deliver advise in a flexible and scalable way.
Joe Mrak, Global Head of Wealth Management at Refinitiv, said:
In what continues to be an eventful year for Refinitiv’s Wealth Management group, I am pleased to share the news of our acquisition of ASI. The digital capabilities that ASI brings to our existing Refinitiv Digital Investor platform perfectly complement our growing suite of widgets and APIs. We remain focused on delivering enhanced digital offerings to the Wealth Management industry and our clients as the digitalization and personalization of Wealth Management continues.
Ashley Longabaugh, Wealth Management Senior Analyst at Celent, said:
A superior client experience is a true differentiator for wealth management firms and platforms in today’s highly commoditized and digital world. Today, the client experience is about creating a proactive and engaging relationship between the client and advisor. Refinitiv’s acquisition of ASI demonstrates Refinitiv’s focus on strengthening the client-advisor experience by addressing the needs of the digitally-inclined client and advisor.