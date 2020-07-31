Refinitiv expands digital capabilities with Advisor Software acquisition

Financial markets data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv announced acquiring strategic assets from Advisor Software Inc. (ASI). Refinitiv will add key digital functionalities to its Wealth Management offering such as enhanced digital advice capabilities and digital portfolio analysis. ASI’s cloud enabled technology will be integrated into the recently launched Refinitiv Digital Investor.

ASI brings to Refinitiv a full digital advice platform which allows for tax-aware portfolio rebalancing, Monte Carlo-based progress-to-goal tracking, cash flow and portfolio analysis, investment modeling and proposal generation. ASI also provides lean, portable and customizable APIs which are fully-brandable to enable a wealth management firm to construct its own digital advice experience. These tools allow financial institutions, wealth managers and advisors to deliver advise in a flexible and scalable way.