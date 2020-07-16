Refinitiv survey finds Forex spreads and access to liquidity are the ‘biggest challenges’ during the lockdown

Financial markets data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv released a survey which shows that managing Forex spreads has been the biggest trading challenge since the pandemic and the lockdowns began.

Over 1,000 traders participated in the global survey of which 50% percent chose spreads as their biggest challenge, followed by access to liquidity with 24% of respondents and 14% of respondents had no issues.

Hedge funds and banks felt the spreads issue more considerably with 68% and 57% respectively saying this was their biggest challenge, as opposed to only 35% of corporates.

Banks had problems with access to liquidity with 31% chose this answer compared with much smaller percentages from the other client segments.

Jim Kwiatkowski, Global Head of Transaction Sales at Refinitiv, said: