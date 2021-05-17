Match-Prime Liquidity onboards forex broker Skilling

Liquidity provider, licensed by the CySEC, Match-Prime has onboarded multi-licensed fintech company Skilling.
Scandinavian fintech founded by a European VC firm, Skilling offers online trading on a wide range of world markets with more than 800 instruments. Skilling aims to make trading accessible in a transparent and secure way.
After thorough testing of Match-Prime’s solution, Skilling has agreed to a long-term agreement with Match-Prime.
One of Skilling’s unique selling points is its diverse mix of products. We have the products you expect us to have but also the products you want us to have like Dogecoin, Tesla, Gamestop, and Ripple.
For us to offer these products, we rely on great partners like Match-Prime. Match-Prime provides us innovative solutions and supports true partner-to-partner engagements. If our experience with Match-Prime is representative of all their partners, then they have a very bright future ahead of them as a leading fintech provider in our industry. We look forward to much success growing together over the years.
Match-Prime ECN Liquidity solution offers liquidity on a Prime of Prime model. The solution is based on matching engine technology to provide fast execution service available among more than 1000 instruments and equities with up to 10 levels of market depth.
Stavros Economides, COO at Match-Prime Liquidity, added:
Skilling is a fast-growing, well-known fintech company looking for innovative solutions. What distinguishes us from the competition is a deep understanding of the Broker’s trading needs and the support we provide at every step of the cooperation. We offer bespoke technical and trading conditions, which I believe will meet the expectations of even the most demanding traders. What’s more, we provide all of our clients with access to Match-Trader PRO, a new generation platform, where they can actively manage their liquidity accounts and control their risk.
We approach each client as a partner and in this case, I expect long and fruitful cooperation.
The integration was made possible with LP’s strategic technological partner Match-Trade Technologies, creator of a Broker solutions HUB