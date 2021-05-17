Match-Prime Liquidity onboards forex broker Skilling

Liquidity provider, licensed by the CySEC, Match-Prime has onboarded multi-licensed fintech company Skilling.

Scandinavian fintech founded by a European VC firm, Skilling offers online trading on a wide range of world markets with more than 800 instruments. Skilling aims to make trading accessible in a transparent and secure way.

After thorough testing of Match-Prime’s solution, Skilling has agreed to a long-term agreement with Match-Prime.

Michael Kamerman, Skilling Group CEO commented: