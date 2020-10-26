Former FXCM managing director Michael Kamerman joins the Skilling Group as CEO

The announcement follows a series of significant milestones for Skilling. In the past ten months Skilling has launched the Metatrader 4 platform, obtained a regulatory licence in Seychelles , received branch authorisation from the UK’s FCA and secured partnerships with Premier League football club Aston Villa, and global chess player Magnus Carlsen.

Kamerman commented:

The combination of talent and ambition is a powerful thing, which is why I joined Skilling. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the team and leading the Group into a new stage of strategic development.

Co-founder of Skilling and previous CEO André Lavold has noted:

The appointment of a new CEO is something we did with the utmost care ensuring that the person not only has the experience but also is a great culture fit. We are very excited to have Michael on board. His extensive experience and vision for Skilling has continually impressed us.

Lavold will remain involved in the business while Kamerman transitions into the new role effective immediately.