Match-Prime joins Gold-i’s Matrix NETwork to distribute multi-asset liquidity

Operating since October 2020, Match-Prime has quickly gained recognition in the industry and has already connected several brokers to its liquidity pools. The company offers Forex & CFD Brokers deep, multi-asset liquidity for over 1000 instruments and equities with ultra-fast connectivity.

Match-Prime is rapidly gaining traction in the market and we are delighted they chose to integrate with Gold-i. They are a welcome addition to the Gold-i NETwork and will provide clients with further choice.

We have a really compelling offering for clients who wish to access high calibre Liquidity Providers within our Matrix multi-asset liquidity management platform. They can access a wide range of liquidity that they may not otherwise be able to access directly, and at preferential rates.

Authorised by CySEC liquidity provider Match-Prime has joined the Gold-i Matrix NETwork to distribute its multi-asset liquidity to Gold-i’s global client base of retail brokers, hedge funds and banks.

Andreas Kapsos, Managing Director, Match-Prime added:

Our team put a lot of effort into providing our clients with the most optimised technical and trading conditions. At Match-Prime, Brokers get direct access to institutional liquidity on a Prime of Prime model. What’s more, our solution relies on advanced technology providing one of the fastest execution services available with up to 10 levels of market depth. I’m glad that Match-Prime is becoming a part of Gold-i’s Matrix NETwork and we look forward to offering our liquidity to Brokers using Gold-i’s solution as their LP of choice.

Match-Prime offers a minimum monthly fee from $1000 and the option for a 3-month free trial period to connect and test the solution. The technology used by the Liquidity provider is of Match-Trade Technologies.

Liquidity Providers and Prime of Prime brokers use Matrix Net to distribute liquidity to Gold-i’s global NETwork of clients. Fully compatible with the Gold-i Crypto Switch 2.0, Matrix Net supports FX, CFDs and cryptocurrencies in a single solution.

Matrix Net is an extension of Matric, Gold-i’s multi-asset liquidity management platform used by brokers to consume liquidity. Matrix provides brokers with access to 100s of Liquidity Providers to get the best pricing across all asset classes. It is fast and flexible, helping brokers around the globe to make more money and reduce risk.

