Your Bourse expands liquidity offer with Match-Prime partnership

Liquidity July 16, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Forex software provider Your Bourse has entered a partnership with Match-Prime Liquidity. Even though the liquidity provider started its operation in October 2020, it has already  connected several well-known brokers to its liquidity pools.

Match-Prime Liquidity’s offer for Forex & CFD brokers combines deep, multi-asset liquidity for more than 1000 instruments, including cryptocurrencies and equities, with ultra-fast connectivity.

Andreas Kapsos, the CEO at Match-Prime Liquidity, commented:

We aim to ensure easy access to our liquidity for all brokers; therefore we want to be integrated with the most popular platforms and distribution systems, and Your Bourse is gaining more and more popularity on the market. I’m glad that Match-Prime becomes a part of Your Bourse platform, and we look forward to offering our liquidity to Your Bourse’s clients as their LP of choice.

Your Bourse is continuing to expand its liquidity offering for MetaTrader brokers who are looking for Pure ECN Liquidity for all CFD classes from Top Tier Banks and Prime Brokers. The recent integration with Mach-Prime will allow Your Bourse clients to access a broader choice of liquidity providers and ensure various offers.

Andrey Vedikhin, Founder and CEO/CTO Your Bourse, added:

We are delighted to partner with Match-Prime enhancing our liquidity offering to clients of our Platform-as-a-Service and bringing them a new range of liquidity.

