Exness to sponsor iFX EXPO Dubai as official global partner

Multi-asset broker Exness has announced it will sponsor iFX EXPO and act as its official global partner. The B2B conference in fintech and financial services takes place on 19th and 20th May 2021 at Dubai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel. The event provides an opportunity for industry experts from around the world to connect, expand their networks and develop their businesses.

Held in Dubai for the first time, iFX EXPO will allow exhibitors to display their expertise in technology and liquidity, digital assets and blockchain, brokerage, payment solutions, affiliate marketing and regulation and compliance.

Exness has partnered with iFX EXPO as its official sponsor and will start the event with a presentation at the Speaker Hall on the 19th of May at 10:15 am. Exness Regional Director for MENA, Mohamad Ibrahim, will be the speaker of ‘Creativity & Innovation in Crisis: Turning Problems into Opportunities.’ Ibrahim will speak about how to use a crisis to your advantage and transform challenges into opportunities through innovation and creativity.