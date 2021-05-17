Exness to sponsor iFX EXPO Dubai as official global partner

Multi-asset broker Exness has announced it will sponsor iFX EXPO and act as its official global partner. The B2B conference in fintech and financial services takes place on 19th and 20th May 2021 at Dubai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel. The event provides an opportunity for industry experts from around the world to connect, expand their networks and develop their businesses.
Held in Dubai for the first time, iFX EXPO will allow exhibitors to display their expertise in technology and liquidity, digital assets and blockchain, brokerage, payment solutions, affiliate marketing and regulation and compliance.
Exness has partnered with iFX EXPO as its official sponsor and will start the event with a presentation at the Speaker Hall on the 19th of May at 10:15 am. Exness Regional Director for MENA, Mohamad Ibrahim, will be the speaker of ‘Creativity & Innovation in Crisis: Turning Problems into Opportunities.’ Ibrahim will speak about how to use a crisis to your advantage and transform challenges into opportunities through innovation and creativity.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Ibrahim commented:
We are very excited to be the official global partner of iFX EXPO, a one of its kind event with vision and scale. It creates a fantastic environment for professionals in the financial sector to come together and catch up with the latest industry trends. Even more exciting is that we are back on the ground after a year of virtual appearances and that Dubai is acting as the host country for such a renowned expo. We are proud to have such a prominent role in this year’s event and to share Exness’ experience and innovations with other experts in the field.
Sergey Yarovoy, Exness’s Affiliate Team Lead, will host the seminar ‘Affiliate Marketing in FX: Boost Your Business Growth’ on the 20th at 12:45 pm. In the seminar, Yarovoy will share his knowledge and experience in one of the fastest-growing acquisition channels – affiliate marketing. He will discuss how businesses can use affiliate marketing to facilitate their international expansion.
Yarovoy will also be a guest on ‘Affiliates, IBs and Brokers: Tips for Synergy’ and Ibrahim will be featured on ‘Achieving Growth in MENA Markets’, taking place on the 19th and 20th respectively.
Exness recently posted a year over year jump of 75% in its April trading volumes. While most of the trading industry reported a significant slump in April, Exness has revealed that its trading volume for this month came in at around $841 billion.
In the beginning of the year, Exness also took part in the iFEX virtual expo on the 10th and 11th of February as a strategic sponsor. The first financial virtual expo in the MENA region aimed at leading brands in the online trading, fintech, banking, digital assets, blockchain, and payments sphere, in a full-scale, highly immersive virtual conference.