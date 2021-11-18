Menu

Match-Prime Liquidity onboards broker ArgusFX as a new client

Liquidity November 18, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


ArgusFX has teamed up with CySEC regulated, Forex and CFD liquidity provider Match-Prime to ensure further stable development.

The brokerage firm has experience in financial markets and technology. It offers liquidity in non-deliverable currencies to a broad group of traders through CFDs. Its collaboration with Match-Prime allows the broker full access to deep, multi-asset liquidity for more than 1000 instruments, including equities supporting the wide range of ArgusFX’ products.

ArgusFX adds Match-Prime as liquidity provider
Share via

Christos Drakos, the Executive Director of ArgusFX, explained:

Our customers can choose from a wide range of products, such as classic forex, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies, equity indices and equities. That’s why we were looking for a partner rather than a provider; trustworthy and flexible to help us adapt to market changes. We decided on Match-Prime, and I must say that it was a good decision.

Andreas Kapsos, the CEO of Match-Prime Liquidity, said:

Andreas Kapsos, Match-Prime
Andreas Kapsos

What concerns most of our clients is whether our technology will allow them to react quickly to changes in the market by adding new and unusual instruments. That’s also what ArgusFX was looking for. I’m glad we’ve met their expectations, and they’ve trusted us enough to become our client. I’m sure we have long and fruitful cooperation ahead of us.

Earlier in July, Match-Prime Liquidity announced its partnership with forex software provider Your Bourse.

Related News

X
ThinkMarkets introduces Liquidity.net for institutional and professional clients…LiquidityIts offering includes FX, CFDs, commodities and cryptocurrencies. Liquidity.net’s services are backed ThinkMarkets’ infrastructure, established over t…

Match-Prime Liquidity onboards broker ArgusFX as a new client

0
Send this to a friend