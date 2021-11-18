Match-Prime Liquidity onboards broker ArgusFX as a new client

ArgusFX has teamed up with CySEC regulated, Forex and CFD liquidity provider Match-Prime to ensure further stable development.

The brokerage firm has experience in financial markets and technology. It offers liquidity in non-deliverable currencies to a broad group of traders through CFDs. Its collaboration with Match-Prime allows the broker full access to deep, multi-asset liquidity for more than 1000 instruments, including equities supporting the wide range of ArgusFX’ products.