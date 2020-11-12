Marex Spectron expands product range with acquisition of XFA execution broker

Global commodities specialist Marex Spectron announced the acquisition of X-Change Financial Access (XFA), a fast-growing exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) execution broker. The transaction, which is expected to close on 13 November, expands the Marex Spectron product range, further strengthens its North American presence and builds on its global clearing infrastructure and it will provide XFA clients with ready access to complementary products and services.

XFA is headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York and San Francisco. The company is an agency-only broker in benchmark global products, including equity options (S&P 500 Index Options, Volatility Index Options, Equity and Exchange-Traded Funds, and Flex-Based execution), futures and futures options (including S&P 500 Index, Eurodollar, Treasury and commodities).

Founded in 2001, XFA offers a broad range of services, such as agency trade execution, market information and strategy, 24-hour global futures execution and direct market access (DMA). Its international client list includes banks, inter-dealer brokers, hedge funds, commodity trading advisors and market makers.

In S&P 500 Index Options (SPX), XFA accounted for more than 50% of all volumes in the first three quarters of 2019. It is also consistently ranked in the top two firms, by volume, in Volatility Index Options (VIX).

The acquisition will add over 100 XFA trading and support professionals, who will continue to be led by the management team made up of Founder and Senior Managing Partner Tim Hendricks and Managing Partners Peter Scheffler and William Ellington.