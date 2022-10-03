Marex finalizes acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets’ UK arm

Marex Group today announced that it has completed the acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets’ UK business, which is the first phase of the ED&F Man Capital Markets acquisition, announced in the beginning of August.
According to the official announcement, around 125 London-based employees providing the Clearing, Metals, FF&O and FX services and extensive support and control functions, are joining Marex from today.
Marex noted that of the remaining ED&F Man Capital Markets entities which include North America, Hong Kong, the DIFC and Australia, are expected to completed by the end of the year.
This is the first stage in acquiring the ED&F Man Capital Markets business and is an important step for our firm. These two businesses are a great fit, creating increased scale, a broader product range and deeper teams. We are adding a large number of new clients and some great people to Marex, which will result in a more competitive and resilient firm.
Jade Moore, Group Executive Director of ED&F Man, added:
We would like to thank all the ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd clients and employees transferring to Marex today and to wish them every success in the future. This marks an exciting new era, and I am sure that the business will go from strength to strength.
