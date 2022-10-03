Marex finalizes acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets’ UK arm

Steffy Bogdanova
October 3, 2022 10:15 am

Marex Group today announced that it has completed the acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets’ UK business, which is the first phase of the ED&F Man Capital Markets acquisition, announced in the beginning of August.

According to the official announcement, around 125 London-based employees providing the Clearing, Metals, FF&O and FX services and extensive support and control functions, are joining Marex from today.

Marex noted that of the remaining ED&F Man Capital Markets entities which include North America, Hong Kong, the DIFC and Australia, are expected to completed by the end of the year.

Acquisition

Ian Lowitt, Marex CEO, commented:

Ian Lowitt, Marex

Ian Lowitt
Source: LinkedIn

This is the first stage in acquiring the ED&F Man Capital Markets business and is an important step for our firm.  These two businesses are a great fit, creating increased scale, a broader product range and deeper teams.  We are adding a large number of new clients and some great people to Marex, which will result in a more competitive and resilient firm.

Jade Moore, Group Executive Director of ED&F Man, added:

We would like to thank all the ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd clients and employees transferring to Marex today and to wish them every success in the future. This marks an exciting new era, and I am sure that the business will go from strength to strength.

Marex recently released its financial results for the first half of 2022, reporting 29% jump in net revenue.

