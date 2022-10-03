Marex finalizes acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets’ UK arm

Marex Group today announced that it has completed the acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets’ UK business, which is the first phase of the ED&F Man Capital Markets acquisition, announced in the beginning of August.

According to the official announcement, around 125 London-based employees providing the Clearing, Metals, FF&O and FX services and extensive support and control functions, are joining Marex from today.

Marex noted that of the remaining ED&F Man Capital Markets entities which include North America, Hong Kong, the DIFC and Australia, are expected to completed by the end of the year.