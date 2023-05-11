Rob Irvin joins Marex as chief financial officer

Global financial services platform Marex has appointed Rob Irvin as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He succeeds Paolo Tonucci, who will remain with the company as Chief Strategist and CEO of the Capital Markets business.
In his new role, Irvin will report to the Group CEO, Ian Lowitt, and also become a member of Marex’s Board.
Irvin joins Marex from HSBC where he spent a decade. Most recently, he served as the Global CFO for HSBC’s Private Bank and before that he was CFO of HSBC’s Investment Bank for more than five years. In that role, he advised on the overall strategy of the investment bank.
Additionally, Irvin is a qualified chartered accountant. He has also spent time in Deloitte’s Transaction Services division, where he focused on both financial and operational due diligence on major capital markets transactions.
We are thrilled to welcome Rob to Marex during this exciting phase of our development. Successful execution of our growth strategy has created a diversified business with a global footprint, and Rob’s extensive experience in a large global organisation will be a significant asset for us as we continue to deliver on our growth ambitions.
Rob Irvin added:
Rob Irvin Source: LinkedIn
I am delighted to join Marex at this exciting time for the Group. The outlook for the business is extremely compelling and I look forward to working with the board to continue building an even more successful firm.
Earlier last month, Marex reported 29% growth in net revenue in 2022.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.