Rob Irvin joins Marex as chief financial officer

Global financial services platform Marex has appointed Rob Irvin as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He succeeds Paolo Tonucci, who will remain with the company as Chief Strategist and CEO of the Capital Markets business.

In his new role, Irvin will report to the Group CEO, Ian Lowitt, and also become a member of Marex’s Board.

Irvin joins Marex from HSBC where he spent a decade. Most recently, he served as the Global CFO for HSBC’s Private Bank and before that he was CFO of HSBC’s Investment Bank for more than five years. In that role, he advised on the overall strategy of the investment bank.