Former JPMorgan managing director Ram Vittal appointed as CEO of Marex Spectron North America

Global communications specialist Marex Spectron announced the appointment of Ram Vittal as Chief Executive Officer at Marex Spectron North America. Vittal will be based in New York and report to Ian Lowitt, Group Chief Executive Officer.

At his new position, Ram will lead Chicago-based Rosenthal Collins Group (RCG) and other Marex Spectron North America metals, energy and agricultural brokerage teams in New York, Houston, Connecticut and Calgary. Marex Spectron North America currently accounts for approximately one third of the gross revenues of the Group.