Former JPMorgan managing director Ram Vittal appointed as CEO of Marex Spectron North America

Global communications specialist Marex Spectron announced the appointment of Ram Vittal as Chief Executive Officer at Marex Spectron North America. Vittal will be based in New York and report to Ian Lowitt, Group Chief Executive Officer.
At his new position, Ram will lead Chicago-based Rosenthal Collins Group (RCG) and other Marex Spectron North America metals, energy and agricultural brokerage teams in New York, Houston, Connecticut and Calgary. Marex Spectron North America currently accounts for approximately one third of the gross revenues of the Group.
Vittal joins the company from JPMorgan Chase, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Treasury Services Franchise Client Management in charge of innovative client solutions leveraging data analytics and digital technologies. Prior to that Vittal was Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, holding several leadership positions in the Investment Management and Investment Banking divisions. While he was at Goldman, he led the establishment of Goldman’s asset management business in India.
Ian Lowitt said:
Ram is an impressive addition to our firm. His track record in investment banking, acquiring and growing businesses, coupled with his understanding of digital solutions and data analytics will be invaluable as we develop our North American business. This is our fastest growing region and our intention is to continue building our presence in the Americas to around half of our total revenues through organic expansion, new product development and acquiring businesses where we see growth opportunities.
Ram Vittal commented:
I am excited to join Marex Spectron as it enters the next phase of its global growth story and look forward to working with the leadership team to build market share and expand the business further in the US.